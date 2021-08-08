Charming 4 bed/3 bath Craftsman Bungalow w/ plenty of original character but delightfully refreshed for today! You're welcomed by an amazing 22' front porch w/ quaint swing, perfect for summer evenings. Main level has beautiful oak flooring & features lg. living area w/ stone surround WB fireplace, sizeable dining room + a sunroom, 2 beds & full bath! Updated kitchen w/ solid counters, stainless apps (w/ gas range), and tile BS. Private, spacious Master Suite boats office area, walk-in closet & private bath w/ dual vanities & tile shower. Updated LL w/ rec room, bed, bath, storage & bike garage. 2 car detached garage, patio & mature landscaping w/ native plantings. PRIME location - tucked on a quiet street just off University & walkable to UW/VA Hosp, Hilldale & Campus.
4 Bedroom Home in Madison - $529,900
