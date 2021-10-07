Rare opportunity in Sunset Village for this lg 4br/2ba Cape Cod. This home is located within walking distance to Hilldale Mall, Sequoia library, neighborhood parks and is in close proximity to UW Hosp and downtown and all tucked away in a quiet neighborhood. This home has a lg corner lot w/no sidewalks to shovel! The home features 2400+ sf with beautiful hardwood floors throughout the main level including built in cabinets. The lg LR flows into the quiet DR area right off the kitchen with Subzero, Gaggenau and Fisher Paykel appliances and a butcher block topped island. There is 1br/1ba on the main level along with a mud room area off the kitchen and private back patio area with a built in fire pit. Upstairs features 3br/1b and a FR area. (4th br includes fam room area or could be modified)
4 Bedroom Home in Madison - $529,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
The woman first claimed there was no cash in the wallet, but upon being shown a surveillance photo of her looking in the wallet at the cash, she lowered her head and said, "OK, I took it," police said.
Beaver Dam Unified School District Superintendent Mark DiStefano warned families on Friday that there would be consequences if students act on…
JUNEAU – A 30-year-old Hartford man was found guilty of first-degree reckless homicide on Tuesday and sentenced to prison after a 28-year-old …
- Updated
Remembering the Peshtigo Fire, a firestorm that ravaged northeastern Wisconsin 150 years ago the same day as the Great Chicago Fire.
A La Valle woman was allegedly found at an intersection passed out with her car in drive, leading to her fourth operating while intoxicated charge.
A vocal member of the Dodge County Board of Supervisors, and chairman of the Beaver Dam Town Board has died.
Village officials are looking into a possible ordinance violation that reportedly happened at a Lake Delton restaurant in mid-September.
- Updated
A La Valle man accused of threatening to kill and attacking three women at a residence in Excelsior made an initial appearance Wednesday in Sa…
Several workers have filed lawsuits against Metalcraft of Mayville alleging the company owes them for overtime.
R.P. Home & Harvest is a new hardware and building material store that may seem familiar to customers in Portage. Earlier this year, the d…