Aren’t you glad you waited for the best? Here it is...beautiful, spacious and naturally bright two story checks all the boxes. Three living areas for everyone to have their space. Formal dining. Beautiful hickory built-ins throughout. Huge, flat partially fenced yard. HEATED Three car garage. Stained deck 2021), new carpet on main and upper levels (7/21), Steam dryer. Kitchen has Granite countertops , Hickory cabinets, Stainless appliances. Hardwood floors, 2014 - Roof (per previous owners), Living room w/ Vaulted ceilings, main level Mud room/laundry with built-ins, Lower level with built-ins and office (also more space ready to finish. Nearby park! Quiet, yet close to shopping.
4 Bedroom Home in Madison - $530,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Jim Williams was 6-foot-4 and weighed around 350 pounds for much of his 65 years of life.
A motor vehicle crash in Dodge County on Saturday ultimately claimed three lives.
A motor vehicle crash on Highway 151 resulted in two deaths Saturday.
It has all the ingredients of an international crime thriller: Mystery. Intrigue. Missing works of art. A seemingly unsolvable case.
The National Weather Service has issued a tornado warning for Juneau County until 3:15 p.m.
Baraboo will host the county’s first Pride event celebrating the LGBTQ community Saturday, organizers said.
A Milwaukee man was sentenced to prison Friday after his probation was revoked in a case where he was convicted of firing shots at Laverne War…
A woman accused of beating and stabbing a man in Lake Delton was released on a $2,000 signature bond Wednesday.
City officials met resistance Tuesday while attempting to reimplement an employee COVID-19 policy in light of new guidance from medical experts.
Masks are back on for Baraboo public school students this fall after a contentious meeting Monday — interrupted by a local parent accusing a s…