4 Bedroom Home in Madison - $533,000

Showings begin 3/12. Homes like this don't come around often in Midvale Heights! This stunning ranch home has been completely updated inside and out. The main level kitchen is open to the dining room with a pass-through fireplace to the large living room. Beautifully restored hardwoods throughout the main level. Mudroom/laundry is off the kitchen for your convenience. French doors open to the large deck and fully fenced yard. The main level also has three bedrooms and two full bathrooms. In the lower level, you'll find an additional bedroom with a walk-in closet, an office, a full bath, and a large family/rec room. Two large unfinished storage spaces are also in the lower level. In the heart of Midvale Heights, the location doesn't get much better than this. Parks, shopping, and more!

