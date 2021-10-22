4 Bedroom Home in Madison - $575,000

Professional pictures coming soon. Old world charm in the heart of Maple Bluff! Just around the corner from the tennis courts and the beach, this home offers plenty of living space and a large fenced yard to enjoy. Arched transitions between rooms, hardwood floors and wonderful spaces to entertain or to snuggle up with a good book. An addition in 1975 offers an inviting space to sit by the "Jotul" wood burning stove and entry to the peaceful brick patio overlooking the yard. Primary bedroom suite with full bath, along with the original primary gives you two large bedrooms on the second floor with the additional two bedrooms and full bath. The basement has room for additional finished space.