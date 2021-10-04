4 Bedroom Home in Madison - $599,900

Showings start 9/28. Wow - a stunning, classic Dutch Colonial in one of downtown Madison's most desirable, walkable neighborhoods! This updated home, with plenty of built-in original charm, has a large, sunny kitchen with several dining spaces and great storage. Fresh paint, crown molding throughout, fireplace, hardwood floors, and beautiful archways and details. The back sun porch with attached large deck and tree-lined yard is the perfect setting to relax! Finished attic can be used as 4th bedroom or as a bonus playroom/office/storage space! 2+car garage! Walk to UW Hospitals, Campus and SO much more from this near west charmer!