4 Bedroom Home in Madison - $599,900

Showings start 8/22. Have you been looking for backyard privacy and a place to relax? If so, this may be the home for you! The 8' fence and natural privacy screen surround this beautiful backyard and lap pool! Be as secluded as you like or host the most fun get-togethers ever! This wonderful home features a newly updated kitchen (with a BRAND new touch screen refrigerator!) along with a gorgeous new upstairs bathroom! There is a designated office space if you'll be working from home as well as an unfinished basement where you can use your imagination. Close to schools, shopping, open sports fields, walking paths, Owen Conservancy and Parkcrest Pool and Tennis Club.