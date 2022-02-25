4 Bedroom Home in Madison - $600,000

Dazzling mid century in Nakoma has massive great room, 2-sided brick fireplace & rich wood details - walnut closets, accent wall, built-ins. Sunroom has direct access to both living & dining, has cork floors & steps out to deck w/ benches viewing the oversized lot on a quiet cul de sac w/ park across the road. Kitchen has many maple cabinets w/rollouts + stainless appliances. Convenient one level living offers main flr laundry. What more do you need? Owner's suite w/ walk in closet & private bath. Walkout LL has fireplace, custom bar area/kitchenette, wine cellar, bedroom, full bath, cedar closet, etc: perfect for guest or 2nd living. Custom details, storage galore incl. 2 car garage w/ loft space. Many updated windows, NEW flooring & paint. Monroe St, Lake Wingra & beltline a skip away.