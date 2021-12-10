4 Bedroom Home in Madison - $615,000

Stately 4 BR/3.5 BA home nestled in Sauk Creek Estates is an entertainer’s dream! Striking 2-story foyer welcomes you into this beautiful home, where you’ll find plenty of space to sprawl out! Heart of the home is the grand kitchen/dinette, which opens to a large family room w/wet bar. Enjoy morning coffee in adjacent sunroom, or snuggle up by the wood-burning fireplace in the evening. Deck off sunroom overlooks amazing yard. Convenient 1st floor laundry. Double-staircase leads to all 4 beds up, including luxurious owner’s suite w/2-sided gas fireplace & impressive ensuite feat. jetted tub, dual vanities and makeup area. Many possibilities for future expansion in exposed LL. Fantastic west-side location, close to restaurants, shopping, parks & more!