Stately 4 BR/3.5 BA home nestled in Sauk Creek Estates is an entertainer’s dream! Striking 2-story foyer welcomes you into this beautiful home, where you’ll find plenty of space to sprawl out! Heart of the home is the grand kitchen/dinette, which opens to a large family room w/wet bar. Enjoy morning coffee in adjacent sunroom, or snuggle up by the wood-burning fireplace in the evening. Deck off sunroom overlooks amazing yard. Convenient 1st floor laundry. Double-staircase leads to all 4 beds up, including luxurious owner’s suite w/2-sided gas fireplace & impressive ensuite feat. jetted tub, dual vanities and makeup area. Many possibilities for future expansion in exposed LL. Fantastic west-side location, close to restaurants, shopping, parks & more!
4 Bedroom Home in Madison - $615,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
JUNEAU – A 31-year-old Beaver Dam man was placed on a $100,000 cash bond Monday for allegedly assaulting and threatening his fiancée over a tw…
- Updated
STATE JOURNAL VIEW: You were paying more a decade ago, and spewing carbon isn't the future
PORTAGE—Eileen Marie Seiler (née Sullivan) passed away peacefully at the age of 67, surrounded by her family, on Dec. 6, 2021, after a short b…
A woman was arrested in Columbia County for allegedly stealing almost $2,000 in merchandise from her former employee with incidents dating bac…
Sauk County Circuit Court Judge Wendy Klicko issued a search warrant Wednesday for a Necedah man accused of sexually assaulting a child in 2018.
WAUPUN – A long-time holiday tradition will brighten the season when the annual holiday parade returns to downtown Waupun Dec. 10.
A woman who acted as the buyer for a drug dealing and money laundering operation was sentenced Wednesday in Sauk County Circuit Court.
The company that has nearly finished a luxury apartment building along the 300 block of Lynn Street in Baraboo has proposed more development w…
Suzy’s Steak and Seafood House opened over 10 years ago, and on Dec. 1 a new owner took over.
Some hospitals in south-central Wisconsin have had to resort to diverting emergency vehicles to other area medical providers in recent weeks a…