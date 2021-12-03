Showings start 12/2. Gorgeous & historic Victorian home in downtown Madison! ML has original hardwood floors, door & window frames w/ crown molding detail. Spacious entry w/ historic staircase & coat closet, plus living room w/ bay windows. Gorgeous, updated kitchen features granite counters, dark wood cabinetry, SS appliances, stacked double oven & plenty of counter space & is open to formal dining. UL owner’s suite has original wood floors, walk-in closet & add’l closet space, & en suite bath w/ granite double vanity, large soaker tub & luxurious walk-in shower. 2 add’l UL beds have wood floors & generous closet space. Add’l UL bath has granite double vanity & tub/shower combo. Finished LL is unique in older homes & has living space & 4th bed w/ closet. Brand new detached 2 car garage!
4 Bedroom Home in Madison - $634,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
A Baraboo woman is leading an effort to oppose potential construction of a new lakefront building at Wisconsin’s most popular state park.
JUNEAU – A 47-year-old Reeseville man was found guilty Tuesday of second degree sexual assault of a 16-year-old girl he had met while working …
Wisconsin Dells couple has been charged physical abuse of a child after police learned of an incident with an 11-year-old being abused.
Dr. Sharon L. Haase is retiring Wednesday after more than 33 years as a practicing physician at Beaver Dam Community Hospital/Marshfield Medic…
One person is dead and two others injured after a head on collision between two vehicles Tuesday.
JUNEAU – A 35-year-old former Columbus man was sentenced to three years in prison after being found guilty of his fifth offense of intoxicated…
As positive COVID-19 cases rise again throughout the state and region, patients being hospitalized in Sauk and Columbia counties also are incr…
Q: Because of COVID-19, I signed a lease prior to seeing my apartment. I was advised it was under renovations. After I signed it, I was shown the apartment and it was uninhabitable. I did not move in, and I don’t have the keys.
Charges have been filed against a man for allegedly strangling a woman and told officers he could not recall the incident because of how much …
DOUGLAS TOWNSHIP – Kimberly Marie Tessmann, age 49, of Douglas Township, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, Nov. 25, 2021.