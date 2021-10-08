4 Bedroom Home in Madison - $635,000

First showings begin at 10AM on Friday, Oct. 8th. We're pleased to offer this classic Mid-Century Modern home for only the second time since it was built in 1966. This classic Gem rests on a .91-acre level lot bordered by towering pines and hardwood trees in tranquil Skyview Terrace adjacent to the Highlands. Its intrigue begins in the spacious foyer w/the soft lines of the curved stairway that mirror the rounded entry walls which heightening your interest to explore the rest of this amazing house. Improvements including a gorgeous kitchen w/top shelf cabinets featuring fogged glass pantry doors & more. There’s an abundance of closets & storage space in each room plus a versatile lower level w/a 2nd kitchen. Take the virtual tour, it’s the best way to experience this treasure. UHP $725