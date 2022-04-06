 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

4 Bedroom Home in Madison - $650,000

4 Bedroom Home in Madison - $650,000

Privacy & nature surround this stunning .90 acre wooded sanctuary in Middleton School District. 4 bed 3.5 bath, designed to capture the beauty of the natural scenery through large glass windows & open space. Built by architect John Bruni, rooms include tree-top views & cool mid-century style. LR features dramatic wall of windows, wood detail throughout & impressive 2-story stone wood burning fireplace to be enjoyed from tiered built-in seating. Sunroom w/floor to ceiling windows and access to large exterior deck. Kitchen and dining area float over main living area & include picturesque views. LL has many flex spaces, lg rec room w/wood burning fireplace, & access to exterior patio. 2-car garage. Don’t miss this rare opportunity to live in harmony with nature. The possibilities are endless.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Beaver Dam man arrested for his fifth OWI

Beaver Dam man arrested for his fifth OWI

A 51-year-old Beaver Dam man appeared in court earlier this week for his fifth OWI. Kurt Brewer allegedly had a blood alcohol level almost twice the legal limit for driving in Wisconsin. 

LANDERS COLUMN: My fond farewell

LANDERS COLUMN: My fond farewell

This is it, my last column. Some of you will be cheering my departure, others maybe not so much. Either way, this isn’t an early April Fool’s …

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News