4 Bedroom Home in Madison - $675,000

Designed by architect Alvan Small of Lew Porter Architect and known as the Price House, this historic prairie style home is located in the heart of University Heights. Architectural details include dining & living room built-ins, stucco exterior, large overhanging eaves, window seats, fireplace & ribbon windows with stained art glass in the reception hall. The first floor hosts the living & dining room, office, kitchen, reception hall & large screened in porch. The second floor includes 4 spacious bedrooms with large closets, large built-in linen cupboard & office. Full basement & two car garage. Recent updates 2022: water softener & water heater; 2011: roof, electrical, gutters/gutter screens & spray foam attic insulation. Walk or bike to UW, hospitals, downtown, Regent and Monroe shops.