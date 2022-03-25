4 Bedroom Home in Madison - $689,900

Showings begin 03/26/2022. First time offered in 32 yrs! Located in Orchard Ridge, pride of ownership shows in this stunning one-of-a-kind bungalow w/ modern updates & classic charm. Open concept floor plan flows easily for entertaining & allows for an abundance of natural light. Updates galore include dazzling kitchen by Dream Kitchens w/ Wolf & Sub-Zero appliances & maple cabinetry. Relax in the breathtaking spa-like owner's bath w/ large soaking tub & separate subway tile shower. Enjoy summers in the secluded yd. Watch movies in the state-of-the-art theater room w/ bar. Work from home in the private loft studio. Add'l features include hardwood floors, granite & quartz tops, custom built-ins, back-up generator, security system, newer Anderson windows, whole house audio & two fireplaces.