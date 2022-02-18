 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Madison - $699,000

Superb location! This Brick Beauty is just one block from the Zoo entrance. Same owner for 44 years, it has been well cared for but can now use some updates as well. Come see the huge front porch, the refurbished woodwork on the first floor, the large DR & the angled brick fireplace in the LR. Three bedrooms + bath on 2nd flr w/ possible future deck off hall. Large bonus rm in the walk-up attic has been used as a Master BR for many years (collapsible ladder provides a 2nd escape). The exposed LL incl a bedroom, office/sitting rm & full bath. Knob & tube wires are gone, most galvanized pipes as well. Bring your kitchen ideas to make this beauty your own!

