4 Bedroom Home in Madison - $699,900

Showings begin 9/11. Location, charm & old-world craftsmanship in the heart of Historic University Heights! This brick & stone Tudor is close to campus, the hospital, and shopping. New light filled kitchen and fresh paint throughout. Large rooms, Fabulous woodwork, Arched doorways and gorgeous wood floors! Excellent mechanical systems, a finished attic space with new carpeting and a walk out basement make this home a place for living now and growing later. Private backyard with deck and patio (for hotter). Four bedrooms up or the ability to configure to add an owners suite. Walk to Trader Joes, Badger games or hop on the bike path and get anywhere quickly. Quick closing preferred. Get in soon and you can host a Badger tailgate this fall! Water heater 2015 boiler about 10 years old.