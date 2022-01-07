It's hard to pick a favorite in this gorgeous home! The kitchen shines with a recent Dream Kitchens remodel that takes full advantage of the views offered by the property's hilltop locale. Wolf & Subzero appliances, double ovens, a large pantry, and gorgeous stone counters truly make this the heart of the home. Multiple, flexible living spaces are perfect for working-from-home, hosting guests, or picking your favorite nook to enjoy some quiet time. Beautiful primary bedroom en-suite with hand-hewn timber vanity + gorgeous walk-in shower. Outdoors, the easy-to-maintain 20x40 saltwater pool is the highlight of the large, quiet lot. A central location that can't be beat - you're just 10 minutes from Monroe Street & Trader Joes or 10 minutes from Costco & downtown Middleton!
4 Bedroom Home in Madison - $705,000
