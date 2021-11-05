4 Bedroom Home in Madison - $740,000

2021 Parade Home now fully complete! Live in custom-crafted elegance in Fitchburg's favorite new neighborhood, The Reserve at Stoner Prairie. Just moments from everything Madison has to offer! Savor every second in your specialized, well-appointed kitchen with custom, soft close cabinetry and Cambria Quartz countertops. Entertain or spend quality time together in the spacious 9' ceiling basement recreation area, or enjoy the outdoors in the screened-in porch and on the grill deck. Welcome home!