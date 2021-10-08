4 Bedroom Home in Madison - $825,000

As you wind around the shores of Lake Mendota you will come upon treelined Farwell Drive. This beautiful home is tucked away with mature trees and new landscaping, brick retaining walls and new circular paver drive. Newly renovated kitchen with formal and eat-in kitchen, first floor laundry and a cozy hideaway make this an ideal work from home space. Upstairs offers 4 bedrooms and 2 baths with additional space in the lower level to grow into. Hardwood floors, and private yard to be enjoyed fireside from the living room or screened porch. 2 car garage with access to the basement is a plus. Maple Bluff residents receive MBCC privileges and so many more benefits to living in the community. See MBCC Membership Info in Associated Docs.