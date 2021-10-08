As you wind around the shores of Lake Mendota you will come upon treelined Farwell Drive. This beautiful home is tucked away with mature trees and new landscaping, brick retaining walls and new circular paver drive. Newly renovated kitchen with formal and eat-in kitchen, first floor laundry and a cozy hideaway make this an ideal work from home space. Upstairs offers 4 bedrooms and 2 baths with additional space in the lower level to grow into. Hardwood floors, and private yard to be enjoyed fireside from the living room or screened porch. 2 car garage with access to the basement is a plus. Maple Bluff residents receive MBCC privileges and so many more benefits to living in the community. See MBCC Membership Info in Associated Docs.
4 Bedroom Home in Madison - $825,000
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
The woman first claimed there was no cash in the wallet, but upon being shown a surveillance photo of her looking in the wallet at the cash, she lowered her head and said, "OK, I took it," police said.
JUNEAU – A 30-year-old Hartford man was found guilty of first-degree reckless homicide on Tuesday and sentenced to prison after a 28-year-old …
Beaver Dam Unified School District Superintendent Mark DiStefano warned families on Friday that there would be consequences if students act on…
- Updated
Remembering the Peshtigo Fire, a firestorm that ravaged northeastern Wisconsin 150 years ago the same day as the Great Chicago Fire.
- Updated
A La Valle man accused of threatening to kill and attacking three women at a residence in Excelsior made an initial appearance Wednesday in Sa…
- Updated
"Each of them were 'bright lights' within our student body: positive, kind, funny, inclusive. The loss of their presence will impact our students and staff profoundly."
My good friend Liisa Eyerly and I share many things in common including a love of writing, playing tennis and pickleball, and an appreciation …
A vocal member of the Dodge County Board of Supervisors, and chairman of the Beaver Dam Town Board has died.
A La Valle woman was allegedly found at an intersection passed out with her car in drive, leading to her fourth operating while intoxicated charge.
Majestic home on a gorgeous 5.5 acre lot with a pond. Have your own ice skating rink in your back yard. Newly built home with amazing attentio…