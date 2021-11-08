4 Bedroom Home in Madison - $850,000

Beautiful custom home on a quiet cul-de-sac in desirable Blackhawk neighborhood with Middleton schools. Private backyard with paver patio, gas fire pit, pond and waterfall feature. In ground sprinkler system. Kitchen features granite countertops, breakfast bar, Thermador six burner gas range, two ovens and wine refrigerator. Four oversized bedrooms, including one with built-in bunkbeds. Owner suite has walk-in closet, bathroom with double sinks, jetted tub and large walk in shower. Gas fireplaces in both sunroom and formal living room. Hidden bookcase door leads to secret room that can be used for multiple purposes. Oversized three car garage. New roof 2017. Two parks with playgrounds within walking distance.