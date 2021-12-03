Magnificent 1926 Frank Riley Georgian Revival needs owner with a penchant for an intriguing challenge. Cedar roof (2006), stunning red brick exterior, substantial poured concrete foundation to ensure structural integrity. Riley's elegant signature tiled floors in Sunroom, baths & foyer, oak flooring on main & maple upstairs, spacious rooms, foyer and landing. 9' ceilings framed by crown molding & service stairway from 2nd floor to kitchen. A secret wooded footpath across Vilas opens access to Lake Wingra, tennis, bike path and zoo. Lake view is best in Winter. New boiler installed, plumbing upgrades, pricing significantly below assessment reflects interior work needed. Property being sold 'As Is'.
4 Bedroom Home in Madison - $850,000
