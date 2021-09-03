4 Bedroom Home in Madison - $850,000

As you wind around the shores of Lake Mendota you will come upon tree lined Farwell Drive. This beautiful home is tucked away with mature trees and new landscaping, brick retaining walls and new circular paver drive. Newly renovated kitchen with formal and eat-in kitchen, first floor laundry and a cozy hide away makes this ideal work from home space. Upstairs offers 4 bedrooms and two baths with additional space in the lower level to grow into. Two car garage with access to the basement is a plus. Maple Bluff residents receive MBCC privileges and so many more benefits to living in the community. Hardwood floors, and private yard to be enjoyed fireside from the living room or screened porch.