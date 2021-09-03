As you wind around the shores of Lake Mendota you will come upon tree lined Farwell Drive. This beautiful home is tucked away with mature trees and new landscaping, brick retaining walls and new circular paver drive. Newly renovated kitchen with formal and eat-in kitchen, first floor laundry and a cozy hide away makes this ideal work from home space. Upstairs offers 4 bedrooms and two baths with additional space in the lower level to grow into. Two car garage with access to the basement is a plus. Maple Bluff residents receive MBCC privileges and so many more benefits to living in the community. Hardwood floors, and private yard to be enjoyed fireside from the living room or screened porch.
4 Bedroom Home in Madison - $850,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Two people died Sunday after it was reported that the motorcycle they were riding went off the road in Marquette County Sunday at 8:42 a.m.
A Necedah man has been arrested in connection with a string of recent catalytic converter thefts following tips from concerned citizens, accor…
- Updated
Now that the face mask mandate has been extended through January 2022 by the federal government, a new wrinkle.
A Mauston man is charged with drug crimes after allegedly hiding in a crawl space following police receiving a report of a suspicious man look…
A 39-year-old Portage man died Sunday at 4:16 p.m. when he lost control of his motorcycle in downtown Portage and was struck by a semi.
Local beef producers Tim and Shana Johnson of Cedar View Farms have been raising cattle for years, taking over as second-generation owners in …
A man was arrested for fourth OWI and allegedly admitted to being “busted” before an initial test showed his blood alcohol level was twice the…
A woman died Sunday after a tree fell on an off-road vehicle in the town of Lewiston.
State Highway 33 between Highway 23 and US 12/County BD in Sauk County will be closed to through traffic starting today. Access will remain op…
Ho-Chunk Gaming in Wisconsin Dells announced it has reopened following a shut down over the weekend from what it called a “major computer syst…