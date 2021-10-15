Premier Lake Mendota frontage (25 feet which keeps taxes low) with gradual sandy bottom and magnificent western sunset views. This two flat has a strong rental history. The owner-occupant unit upstairs is currently vacant with potential to expand into the walk-up attic. First floor offers maple floors, original fireplace with new insert and sunny enclosed porch, taking full advantage of the views. Formal dining room, office, 2 bedrooms and 2 baths redone in the late 1990's. Level backyard with 2 car garage and additional parking spaces in back. New furnace 2006, electric upgraded in 1999, new roof early 2000's. Walking distance to the Capitol, Breeze Stevens Field and many coffee shops and restaurants.
4 Bedroom Home in Madison - $975,000
