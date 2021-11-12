 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in Marshall - $574,900

4 Bedroom Home in Marshall - $574,900

4 Bedroom Home in Marshall - $574,900

Spectacular custom-built ranch situated on just under an acre in the beautiful town of Medina! Private country setting with woods and rolling fields surrounding the home. This 4 bedroom, 3 bath home features 10 foot ceilings throughout the main level, spacious living room and formal dining room with custom built-ins. Sunny kitchen with dinette, walk-in pantry, Sub-Zero fridge and brand new SS range, microwave and dishwasher! Main level laundry/mud room off the attached 2 car garage. Spectacular owner's suite with walk-in closet and private bath. Exposed, full walkout lower level rec room, 4th bedroom, den/office and a second kitchen/wet bar. 2 car detached garage with bonus room upstairs! New roof, siding, gutters, Trex deck, water heater, septic pump! New driveway and garage door soon!!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News