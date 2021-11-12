4 Bedroom Home in Marshall - $574,900

Spectacular custom-built ranch situated on just under an acre in the beautiful town of Medina! Private country setting with woods and rolling fields surrounding the home. This 4 bedroom, 3 bath home features 10 foot ceilings throughout the main level, spacious living room and formal dining room with custom built-ins. Sunny kitchen with dinette, walk-in pantry, Sub-Zero fridge and brand new SS range, microwave and dishwasher! Main level laundry/mud room off the attached 2 car garage. Spectacular owner's suite with walk-in closet and private bath. Exposed, full walkout lower level rec room, 4th bedroom, den/office and a second kitchen/wet bar. 2 car detached garage with bonus room upstairs! New roof, siding, gutters, Trex deck, water heater, septic pump! New driveway and garage door soon!!