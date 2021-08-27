Rural setting on 2.17 acres in the Sun Prairie School District minutes from downtown. This fully renovated 4-bedroom, 2/2.5 bath home includes the following updates: kitchen expansion, new kitchen appliances, oversized quartz island and countertops, subway tile backsplash, lighting fixtures through entire home, carpet, French oak engineered hw floors, LL bar with granite countertop, entire interior painted. New furnace, pressure tank, drain field and additional septic tank. 3 outbuildings including a huge barn with new LED lights and a gym area with 2 basketball hoops, and an insulated 2-car detached garage. Attached garage has storage galore. Yard is filled with perennials, numerous trees, including apple and pear trees. Enjoy the huge deck, 3-season porch, and gorgeous views! Must See!
4 Bedroom Home in Marshall - $599,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
JUNEAU – A 43-year-old De Forest woman is accused of taking $390,000 from a Randolph business where she was employed.
Five people were arrested Tuesday after authorities initially went to the Blackhawk Manor mobile home park to search for a person who had a wa…
Authorities have released the names of the person who died and another who was severely injured after an SUV collided with a motorcycle Saturday.
JUNEAU – A 50-year-old Fox Lake man was placed a $60,000 cash bond on Monday following being involved in a chase during the early hours of Sat…
I am offering a public service announcement to all those parents out there protesting their local school boards considering a mask mandate.
A Mauston woman allegedly initially evaded police during a traffic stop before being pulled over several hours later and arrested for bail jum…
A Portage man died on County Highway JJ in Marquette County Friday, according to the Marquette County Sheriff.
The opening date for Beaver Dam’s expanded Kwik Trip location is in place for next month.
BHS alum Slayton's Kobe fandom, profitable card collecting hobby net windfall for T-Birds hoops teams
Grant Slayton had his pen to a check last year when he realized what day it was.
School officials introduced new metrics Monday to govern when masking could once again be optional in Baraboo School District buildings, while…