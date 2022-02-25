LAKE HOUSE, LAKE VIEWS & LAKE LIFE- Enjoy expansive panoramic views from this lovely 2 story home w/ a charming front porch and expansive lakeside deck. Nestled on a level lot (89 ft of frontage) on Lake Waubesa in the heart of Mcfarland you will be impressed by the expansive light-filled open floor plan w/ both a great room & living room-perfect for quiet moments or entertaining. Appreciate the stylish & quality finishes throughout this home – the beautiful kitchen w/ vaulted ceiling & granite countertops, the rustic stone fireplace, wood flooring, well-appointed bathrooms, main lvl Owner’s Suite & main lvl laundry. This home is a perfect opportunity to enjoy the lake lifestyle you’ve been longing for –all this and a short drive to Downtown Madison!
4 Bedroom Home in Mc Farland - $1,095,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
At its peak in the 1990s, Kmart operated about 2,400 stores and employed 350,000 in the United States and Canada.
A Baraboo man appeared Thursday in Sauk County Circuit Court on charges of sexually assaulting a 12-year-old child.
A Sauk City man charged with 63 counts of possessing images of a naked child in sexually explicit poses was recently sentenced for a single co…
Paul Wolter, executive director, Sauk County Historical Society, will present The Great Ice Storm of Feb. 22, 1922, in person at 7 p.m. Tuesda…
An Elroy man was arrested after an investigation into the theft of several catalytic converters from a Hillsboro business.
JUNEAU – A 47-year-old Horicon man is facing multiple charges including vehicular homicide stemming from a crash on Highway 33 last summer.
JUNEAU – A 28-year-old Beaver Dam man was placed on a $150,000 cash bail on Monday after allegedly shooting another man in the foot over the w…
Wisconsin Dells Police Department Lieutenant Perry Mayer, who has been with the department since 1992, is retiring. Mayer is looking forward to spending more time with family and enjoying outdoor activities.
The Bulldogs senior scored 37 points in Friday's 102-65 win over Montello, breaking the 2,000-career point mark.
Taking the next step toward adding a new park on the southwest side had the Beaver Dam Common Council split down the middle at its meeting Monday.