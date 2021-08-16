 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Mc Farland - $324,900

Showings start 8/15!! Beautifully updated and open 4 bedroom home on a large private lot with mature trees. This home is great for entertaining! Take a swim in the pool, garden, entertain on the deck or in the newly remolded kitchen. Newer mechanicals, windows and roof!

