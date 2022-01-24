BACK ON THE MARKET DUE TO BUYER'S FINANCING FALLING THROUGH! Gorgeous condominium townhome in McFarland’s Woodland Commons community. The fantastic open layout provides a great flow for entertaining and socializing. Relax at the end of the day in your private bedroom with a full ensuite bath, balcony, and walk-in closet. You’ll love the finished lower level with an egress, 4th bedroom, and full bath, the perfect space for hosting overnight guests. Spend warm summer days grilling out on the deck, and chilly winter evenings inside cozy by the fireplace. Dedicated laundry room; private entry; pet friendly; private, 2-car attached garage. Unparalleled opportunity and location!
4 Bedroom Home in Mc Farland - $325,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
A Portage man has been charged with trafficking of a child and soliciting a child for prostitution. His girlfriend has also been charged in ev…
A Baraboo man remains in custody after being charged with eight felony counts related to sexual assault of a child.
The names of the two people that died Wednesday afternoon after their car crossed the center line of Highway 33 near Portage were released Thu…
A Madison man allegedly smashed items in a Mauston business while trying to get free products and later told police he was an FBI agent, leadi…
- Updated
The six-man core compiled over 240 wins and 45 tournament titles during a seven-year span, forging lifelong friendships with each other in the process
No citizens attended a public hearing Monday night regarding a proposed application for Community Development Block Grant COVID Program funds.
A rural Beaver Dam man who was vaccine hesitant said his infection with COVID-19 nearly cost him his life.
A Mauston man is charged with heroin, methamphetamine and THC felonies after police allegedly found the items on the individual while he was s…
- Updated
Rep. Elijah Behnke, R-Oconto, is shown on what appears to be a hidden camera posted to YouTube making incendiary comments.
A Mauston resident is under arrest for a seventh operating while intoxicated after a traffic stop in Lyndon Station.