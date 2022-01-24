4 Bedroom Home in Mc Farland - $325,000

BACK ON THE MARKET DUE TO BUYER'S FINANCING FALLING THROUGH! Gorgeous condominium townhome in McFarland’s Woodland Commons community. The fantastic open layout provides a great flow for entertaining and socializing. Relax at the end of the day in your private bedroom with a full ensuite bath, balcony, and walk-in closet. You’ll love the finished lower level with an egress, 4th bedroom, and full bath, the perfect space for hosting overnight guests. Spend warm summer days grilling out on the deck, and chilly winter evenings inside cozy by the fireplace. Dedicated laundry room; private entry; pet friendly; private, 2-car attached garage. Unparalleled opportunity and location!