4 Bedroom Home in Mc Farland - $424,500

Immaculate & move-in ready, this home is a must see. Enjoy the ease of main-level living w a light-filled spacious living area, 3BR & 2BA. Primary BR is detailed w tray ceilings & ensuite w decorative floor tile. The well-equipped kitchen has it all including a center island & separate pantry. A laundry room/mudroom complete this main level area & a south-facing deck is great for summer entertaining. The lower level has a spacious family/play area w a 4th BR & 3rd full BA – ideal for guests & you will find plenty of storage on both levels. The attractive neutral décor also adds to this home’s appeal, giving the new owners a perfect opportunity to add their own splash of color! McFarland schools & close to everything that living in the Madison area has to offer – check this one out!