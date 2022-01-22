Showings 1/21. Welcome to this spacious 2 stry 4 bdrm 2.5 bath home featuring an open floor plan that invites you to walk-in & enjoy all the features you have been searching for! When you enter the front door, the office/flex room to your left & view to the fenced rear yard with a play structure. As you continue to the kitchen, you have up-to-date slate appliances, granite countertops, breakfast bar & walk-in pantry. There is still more to enjoy: the great room has a stone front gas fireplace with mantel + dinette with room to expand for entertaining & a large first floor laundry room. The 2nd floor has 3 bedrooms, full bath + large owner's suite with tray ceiling, walk-in closet, gracious bath with double sink & walk-in tile shower. LL is roughed in for a full bath & your final touches!
4 Bedroom Home in Mc Farland - $474,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
A Portage man has been charged with trafficking of a child and soliciting a child for prostitution. His girlfriend has also been charged in ev…
A Baraboo man remains in custody after being charged with eight felony counts related to sexual assault of a child.
The names of the two people that died Wednesday afternoon after their car crossed the center line of Highway 33 near Portage were released Thu…
A Madison man allegedly smashed items in a Mauston business while trying to get free products and later told police he was an FBI agent, leadi…
- Updated
The six-man core compiled over 240 wins and 45 tournament titles during a seven-year span, forging lifelong friendships with each other in the process
A Mauston resident is under arrest for a seventh operating while intoxicated after a traffic stop in Lyndon Station.
No citizens attended a public hearing Monday night regarding a proposed application for Community Development Block Grant COVID Program funds.
- Updated
A sedan crossed the center line of a highway and crashed with two semis traveling in the opposite direction. Two people in the sedan died.
JUNEAU – A 34-year-old Fox Lake man made his initial appearance in court Tuesday facing a felony count of third degree sexual assault.
A fire at a Portage residence Saturday night started after a tenant was smoking a cigarette in bed, according to Portage Fire Chief Troy Haase.