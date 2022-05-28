 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Mc Farland - $489,900

Show 5/26. Set on a rare, desirable lot this charming 2-story homes backs to wooded land offering tremendous backyard privacy, while being conveniently located in the heart of Juniper Ridge across the street from the bus stop for McFarland Schools! Built in 2020, this home feels brand new as you enter and see luxury flooring flowing through the flex room w/ french doors and back into the open and bright living space w/ gas fireplace. The dream kitchen feat. granite counters w/ a large center island & breakfast bar, tile backsplash, & spacious dining area. All 4 bedrooms upstairs w/ primary suite offering tray ceilings, walk-in closet, dbl vanity w/ quartz counters, & tiled walk-in shower. Unfinished lower level offers tons of future potential w/ stub for bath & a wide open living space.

