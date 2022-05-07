 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Mc Farland - $510,000

  Updated
Showings begin on Friday, May 6. This 4 bedroom beauty offers all the advantages of suburban neighborhood living while maintaining the benefits of easy access to Madison amenities. Located in the McFarland School District, this property is built for entertaining year round. The open living room kitchen space provides plenty of room to enjoy time with guests or cuddle up next to a cozy fire. Head outside to the private backyard bordering green space to enjoy a cookout on the large deck or fire pit on the patio. Or call for a movie night in the cozy finished basement. Other features include 4 bedrooms upstairs, kitchen backsplash, large mudroom, flex room on main level, and more.

