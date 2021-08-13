4 Bedroom Home in Mc Farland - $524,900

NO SHOWINGS UNTIL 8/10/21. You are going to love this 2,854 SF, 4-5 BR, 3.5 Bath, 2 story home. Features include oversized 2 car garage & driveway, 2 fireplaces (1 gas, 1 electric), main floor office/study, all appliances including washer & dryer, granite kitchen tops, laminate wood floors, main floor has 9 foot ceiling, master suite has tray ceiling, 2 sinks and walk-in closet, exposed lower level has family room with kitchenette & fireplace, full bath with heat/fan combo & bedroom/off/study. custom closets, USB outlets & lighted switches, beautiful landscaped yard. Seller is related to Broker; Preferred closing 9/30/21 Please follow Covid guidelines, All dimensions are approximate. Prefer closing on or before September 30, 2021.