Showings begin 3/26. Immaculate contemporary home on a spacious half-acre lot hugged by mature trees in McFarland’s desirable Autumn Grove Neighborhood. The spacious open layout with vaulted ceilings and a formal dining room provides a great flow for entertaining and socializing. Relax at the end of the day in your main-level private bedroom with a full ensuite bath and walk-out to a sitting room with serene outdoor views. You’ll love the finished, exposed lower level with a rec room, 4th bedroom, and walk-out to the expansive backyard. Have pets? You’ll appreciate that half of the yard is fenced (see photos). Sleek, luxurious designer finishes throughout; main level dedicated laundry room; 2.5 car, attached garage, top-rated school district. Unparalleled location, amenities, and style!
4 Bedroom Home in Mc Farland - $600,000
