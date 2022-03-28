 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

4 Bedroom Home in Mc Farland - $600,000

4 Bedroom Home in Mc Farland - $600,000

Showings begin 3/26. Immaculate contemporary home on a spacious half-acre lot hugged by mature trees in McFarland’s desirable Autumn Grove Neighborhood. The spacious open layout with vaulted ceilings and a formal dining room provides a great flow for entertaining and socializing. Relax at the end of the day in your main-level private bedroom with a full ensuite bath and walk-out to a sitting room with serene outdoor views. You’ll love the finished, exposed lower level with a rec room, 4th bedroom, and walk-out to the expansive backyard. Have pets? You’ll appreciate that half of the yard is fenced (see photos). Sleek, luxurious designer finishes throughout; main level dedicated laundry room; 2.5 car, attached garage, top-rated school district. Unparalleled location, amenities, and style!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News