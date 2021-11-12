4 Bedroom Home in Mc Farland - $619,900

Under Construction, Estimated Completion November 30th 2021. Get ready to call the last lot left in Prairie Place subdivision your new home. Did I mention it's also the biggest lot in the subdivision?! This beautiful custom built and custom designed ranch home will put a smile on your face when you see it for the first time. Big open main level. Custom Trey Ceilings, big 9' kitchen island, quartz counters, XL 42" gas fireplace with custom stone and mantle, large picture windows and big guest bedrooms. The Main bedroom has his and her vanities, quartz tops, large custom tile shower, and walk in closet. Basement is finished with 4th bedroom, 3rd full bath, bonus room, and giant rec room full of exposure and picture windows. must see.