Stunning 2 story home in the McFarland School Dist! Entryway opens to a vaulted living room w/ custom floor-to-ceiling trap windows, engineered oak floors, & gas fp. French doors off entry lead to add'l room great for an office or playroom. Modern kitchen offers quartz counters, SS appliances, granite center island w/ breakfast bar, & access to the gorgeous 3-season porch featuring composite deck floors, vaulted ceilings, & wood fp. ML also houses the mud room, separate laundry room, half bath, & Owner's Suite with walk-in closet & en suite bath that offers dual sink vanity, large soaker tub & tiled shower. UL has 3 bedrooms w/ tons of natural light & ample closet space plus a full bath. Finished LL provides add'l living space, full bathroom w/ standing shower & separate storage room.
4 Bedroom Home in Mc Farland - $674,900
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
A boater found a duffel bag full of laptops and other electronic devices in the Baraboo River, eventually leading to the arrest of two men accused of sexually assaulting a child over more than year and making videos of the assaults.
A 31-year-old Beaver Dam man was found guilty of disorderly conduct on Monday after reaching a plea agreement that reduced an original felony charge to misdemeanor counts.
City unable to come to agreement with property owner on purchase price before the deadline.
The owners of Del-Bar in Lake Delton, Amy Wimmer and Anne Stoken, are purchasing Mr. Pancake, a seasonal breakfast restaurant in Lake Delton, from owners Dianne Thompson and daughter Liz Knoop. Mr. Pancake will get a menu expansion and workers will be able to work at both restaurants.
Dakota Black and Joshua Gehde are in prison for homicide after former UW Dr. Barbara Knox accused them of inflicting abusive head trauma.
Fiscal stewardship and cohesiveness cited as reasons Mayville School District is moving staff and students.
Two weeks after a man went missing when his canoe capsized, the Dodge County Sheriff's Office said a body was located Thursday.
A North Freedom man was charged Monday with repeated sexual assault of a child.
A Portage man allegedly entered a Portage nursing home approximately 12 times to steal copper.
The Lake Delton director of public safety, Daniel Hardman, was reinstated last week after being cleared of wrongdoing in an outside investigation, which the union claims was a flawed process.