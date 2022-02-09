Enjoy country living while being only 11 miles from downtown Madison! Secluded, beautifully maintained, 4,000+ sq ft home on 5.69 rolling acres of pasture & trees. Great room has gorgeous oak hardwood with Brazilian cherry inlay plus vaulted ceiling w/wood paneling. Family room boasts charming natural fireplace. Home has 2 screened in porches to enjoy the stunning surroundings. Built in 1979 and addition added in 2004. Roof & appliances are less than 2 years old. Large outbuilding features an extra 1 car garage stall, shop space, hay storage, wood storage & dog kennel. There is also an additional 12x16 shed for lawn & garden equipment. Fenced horse barn and corral. Mature perennials, outdoor sitting areas/gardens. Huge patio/fire pit. Minutes from Lake Waubesa.
4 Bedroom Home in Mc Farland - $825,000
