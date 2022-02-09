 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

4 Bedroom Home in Mc Farland - $825,000

4 Bedroom Home in Mc Farland - $825,000

Enjoy country living while being only 11 miles from downtown Madison! Secluded, beautifully maintained, 4,000+ sq ft home on 5.69 rolling acres of pasture & trees. Great room has gorgeous oak hardwood with Brazilian cherry inlay plus vaulted ceiling w/wood paneling. Family room boasts charming natural fireplace. Home has 2 screened in porches to enjoy the stunning surroundings. Built in 1979 and addition added in 2004. Roof & appliances are less than 2 years old. Large outbuilding features an extra 1 car garage stall, shop space, hay storage, wood storage & dog kennel. There is also an additional 12x16 shed for lawn & garden equipment. Fenced horse barn and corral. Mature perennials, outdoor sitting areas/gardens. Huge patio/fire pit. Minutes from Lake Waubesa.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Lake Delton Police Chief placed on leave

Lake Delton Police Chief placed on leave

The Village of Lake Delton has placed Director of Public Safety Daniel Hardman on paid administrative leave while it investigates allegations of discrimination and abuses of power in regards to Dells-Delton EMS employees.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News