Just minutes from downtown Middleton, this idyllic property offers unparalleled views to the west. Gorgeous, custom-built home nestled on 7.47 acres of restored native prairie with tranquil nature paths through the property. The salt water pool, hot tub, and sports court make this the ultimate home for entertaining or decompressing. The sweeping sunsets can be enjoyed from the deck, patio or screened porch. Oversized 3 car garage with heated floors and a workshop. First floor master with a private deck and access to the hot tub. Multiple spaces make this an ideal option for work from home. Two bedrooms up and a large, theater/ game room in the lower level which opens to the pool. Custom mill work, cherry woodwork, gourmet kitchen with granite, Miele and Sub-Zero.
4 Bedroom Home in Middleton - $1,365,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Jim Williams was 6-foot-4 and weighed around 350 pounds for much of his 65 years of life.
It has all the ingredients of an international crime thriller: Mystery. Intrigue. Missing works of art. A seemingly unsolvable case.
A motor vehicle crash in Dodge County on Saturday ultimately claimed three lives.
A motor vehicle crash on Highway 151 resulted in two deaths Saturday.
A woman accused of beating and stabbing a man in Lake Delton was released on a $2,000 signature bond Wednesday.
The National Weather Service has issued a tornado warning for Juneau County until 3:15 p.m.
A Milwaukee man was sentenced to prison Friday after his probation was revoked in a case where he was convicted of firing shots at Laverne War…
The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office peacefully ended a child abduction Amber Alert Thursday in Rio.
Baraboo will host the county’s first Pride event celebrating the LGBTQ community Saturday, organizers said.
A Mauston woman is charged with drug crimes after police allegedly found methamphetamine, amphetamines and marijuana in a vehicle she was driving.