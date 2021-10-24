Fall in love with this charming Cape Cod right in the heart of Middleton. The main floor welcomes you to an open concept, updated living & dining room that flows into the quaint kitchen. The main floor is completed by a full bath & bedroom. Upstairs offers two sizable bedrooms. The lower level offers a great finished living or rec space which includes the remaining bedroom along with a full bath. Enjoy spending time in the spacious backyard. Numerous updates done including new roof, gutters, AC, water heater, updated electrical, fresh paint, new carpet and more! Amazing location, walk to Willy Street Co-op, close to parks, shops and schools!
4 Bedroom Home in Middleton - $330,000
-
- Updated
