 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in Middleton - $409,900

4 Bedroom Home in Middleton - $409,900

4 Bedroom Home in Middleton - $409,900

Gorgeous 4 bedroom 3.5 Bath Townhome Condo with Middleton's High Ranking Schools! This Condo is over 2,600 SQ FT. and features a Large kitchen with breakfast bar that connects to formal dining room & cozy living room w/ gas fireplace. Patio overlooks a beautiful pond with no neighbors behind. Main level mudroom/Laundry Room connects to the 2- Car Garage. Large master suite with double sinks, roomy walk-in closet, and jetted tub. The lower level is great for entertaining and includes a wet bar. 3 minutes to reach Beltline Highway, grocery stores, many restaurants, and shops. Furniture can be included with the right offer. UHP warranty included ... you will like this one!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News