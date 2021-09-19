4 Bedroom Home in Middleton - $409,900

Gorgeous 4 bedroom 3.5 Bath Townhome Condo with Middleton's High Ranking Schools! This Condo is over 2,600 SQ FT. and features a Large kitchen with breakfast bar that connects to formal dining room & cozy living room w/ gas fireplace. Patio overlooks a beautiful pond with no neighbors behind. Main level mudroom/Laundry Room connects to the 2- Car Garage. Large master suite with double sinks, roomy walk-in closet, and jetted tub. The lower level is great for entertaining and includes a wet bar. 3 minutes to reach Beltline Highway, grocery stores, many restaurants, and shops. Furniture can be included with the right offer. UHP warranty included ... you will like this one!