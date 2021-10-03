4 Bedroom Home in Middleton - $450,000

Beautiful, custom built home sits on a quiet tree-lined lot. Sun soaked rooms w/beautiful craftsman detail including gorgeous stone fireplace, brazilian cherry floors, solid 6 panel doors, glass knobs and all the charm of the past w/ so many modern conveniences. Cooks kitchen with pantry and huge island! Lovely private outdoor spaces for gardening and relaxation! Primary suite has deep tub and walkin shower as well as double vanity. Finished basement w/ family room & a 4th bedroom/office with two windows and tons of storage! Walk to Graber Pond, Northside elementary,enjoy the proximity to all that Middleton Hills and downtown Middleton have to offer including grocery, restaurants, parks, Pheasant Branch Conservancy & shops.