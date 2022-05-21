4 Bedroom Home in Middleton - $464,900

Showings begin Fri 5/20. Better than new, move-in ready home in Waunakee school district! From the moment you arrive, you'll notice the charm and appeal of this 2021 build with a welcoming front porch overlooking the front yard. The interior features an open floor plan w/ luxury vinyl plank flooring flowing throughout the light-filled living space, a large kitchen island w/ granite counters & breakfast bar, and Samsung stainless steel appliances & gas stove. 1st floor laundry! Upstairs you'll find 3 bedrooms w/ ample walk-in closet space and the primary suite featuring a walk-in closet w/ private en suite bathroom. The exposed & finished lower level is a perfect add' living space offering a large rec room with 4th bedroom & 3rd full bath. Don't let this virtually new home pass you by!