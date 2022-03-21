 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

4 Bedroom Home in Middleton - $468,000

4 Bedroom Home in Middleton - $468,000

What an unique house in a park setting!! This 4 bdrm soft contemporary ranch house brings you to a relaxing & comfy resort. Sunny great room w/ large bay-window + dual skylights, huge gourmet kitchen w/ ample and quality cabinets, hard surface counter tops; Sun-room w/ walls of windows over look large back yard to a wide scale view of the nature. Remodeled master suite w/ walk-in closet, See-Thru fireplaces in Living Rm and in master bedroom & updated bathroom; jetted-bath & separate shower. Wrap-around deck with benches. Roof 2018; Furnace 2021; Over 500 plants and flowers were planted at the backyard after New Septic system installed in Fall 2021; Seller has pre-paid $2500 to install a drainage system at the backyard and to level the backyard.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Baraboo school board candidates at-a-glance

Baraboo school board candidates at-a-glance

Three incumbents (Mike Kohlman, Katie Kalish, Kevin Vodak) and two challengers (James Heyn and Bobby Buchanan) are running for three Baraboo school board seats in the spring election.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News