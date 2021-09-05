STUNNING 2 flat absolutely perfect for an owner occupant - she is a beauty! Charming & warm with an open personality filled with light delivered by new windows. Updated kitchen, newer appliances, granite, original wood floors, and only a 5 minute walk to the charming downtown of Middleton & Capital Brewery. Upper unit is a mirror to the main unit & is like living in a treehouse. The staircase up is open to the main living level and could easily be a 4 bedroom and two bath home with a two car garage.
4 Bedroom Home in Middleton - $515,000
-
- Updated
