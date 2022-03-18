 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

4 Bedroom Home in Middleton - $569,900

4 Bedroom Home in Middleton - $569,900

Showings start @open house 03/20 12-3 pm. Middleton Schools! Custom built ranch in Sauk heights!Open flr plan w/plenty of natural light! Feat. kitchen w/corian cntrs, large brkfast bar,walk-n pantry,,hickory cabinets & stainless Appl. Main lvl w/vaulted ceilings,hardwood(maple) & tile floors (in baths),6 panel drs, great rm w/gas fireplace, laundry & mud rm off garage. Dinette w/space for large table & sliding dr leads to easy too maintain deck for grill outs. Backyard w/fire pit and decorative stone edging in front landscape.Master suite w/add. bonus rm (nursery, office, workout..)walk-in closet, double vanity jetted tub & separate shower.2 other nicely side bedrooms.Lwr lvl w/4th bdrm,full bath & large rec rm w/gas fireplace.(Sim.finishes to main.Add. Sq ft to finish & plenty of storage

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News