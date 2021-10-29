4 Bedroom Home in Middleton - $574,900

Light-filled 4bd/3 bath Prairie Craftsman bungalow in desirable Middleton Hills. Inviting main lvl features beautiful oak wood floors, spacious living rm w/ tile surround gas fireplace, bedroom (or could be a great office), full bath & delightful screened-in porch. Open concept kitchen/dining area was completely redesigned/updated & boasts an oversized island, ample cabinetry & SS appliances. Two bedrooms upstairs, including Owner's Suite, a full bath & plenty of storage/closet space. The exposed LL w/ walk out to deck offers a industrial/modern style rec room w/ 2nd fireplace, full bath, flex room & add'l bedroom. Walkable to Pheasant Branch Conservancy, parks & tons of area amenities (shopping/dining etc.). Coveted Middleton School District.