Middleton School District! Welcome to a beautiful, sunny & spacious 4bed/3bath 2808 SqFt Ranch home in the desirable Greystone neighborhood. The house features a spacious living room with vaulted ceilings and a fireplace; an open concept kitchen and dining leads to the deck overlooking the beautiful backyard; a huge master suite with vaulted ceilings, walk-in closet & double vanities; hardwood flooring. A finished walk-out LL expands the house living space with a huge family room with a second fireplace, a bedroom, and an office room. Private fenced yard with a large patio for grilling or relaxing. Convenient location. Basic UHP included.
4 Bedroom Home in Middleton - $575,000
