Location, Location, Location! Fantastic Middleton Schools, 2 story/4 bedroom/3.5 bath colonial on popular High Point Estates! Bright Kitchen offers new granite counter tops, island, opens to great room. Brick fireplace and walkout to Sunroom. Large Master bedroom suite with walk-in shower and soaking tub. Finished lower level with spacious rec room and bonus room. Elite UHP home warranty included. HOA $250/year. Updates: Ref 2020, oven 2019, dishwasher 2020, washer/dryer 2018, disposal 2021, countertops in kitchen & bath 2021, 1st floor flooring (not carpet) 2021, new paint on most walls 2021, new paint on 1st floor door trims and base board, new ceiling lights on 1st floor and 2nd floor hall way, and more...
4 Bedroom Home in Middleton - $589,900
