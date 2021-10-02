4 Bedroom Home in Middleton - $597,000

Construction has started on this new home in Woodstone. Home is framed and completion should be around January 2022. This beautiful two story home has 3 bedrooms upstairs and a flex space on the main level that can be used as a fourth bedroom, office or guest room. Transitional finishes make this home sparkle. One year complete home warranty included. Neighborhood is close to everything. Middleton Schools and Easy access to shopping, main arteries into Madison and so much more.