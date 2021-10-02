 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in Middleton - $597,000

4 Bedroom Home in Middleton - $597,000

4 Bedroom Home in Middleton - $597,000

Construction has started on this new home in Woodstone. Home is framed and completion should be around January 2022. This beautiful two story home has 3 bedrooms upstairs and a flex space on the main level that can be used as a fourth bedroom, office or guest room. Transitional finishes make this home sparkle. One year complete home warranty included. Neighborhood is close to everything. Middleton Schools and Easy access to shopping, main arteries into Madison and so much more.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News