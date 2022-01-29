 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

4 Bedroom Home in Middleton - $614,900

4 Bedroom Home in Middleton - $614,900

Showings start Sat. 1/29. Abundant light streams into this impeccably finished home in the Middleton school district with Pope Farm Elementary! You’ll love the open first floor of this like-new home with room to grow. Spacious living room features enormous windows and gas fireplace with tile surround & large mantle. Kitchen is accented by granite counters, crown molding, large island, stainless appliances, and easy flow into the dining area (with deck access). The main floor is rounded out by a flex room w/ french doors, half bath, and mudroom/laundry. Upper floor houses all bedrooms, including an owner’s suite featuring a tray ceiling, recessed can lighting, large closet, and spacious bath w/ dual sinks, walk-in shower, and soaking tub. Great home in a wonderful location, so don't wait!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News